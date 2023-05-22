Foreign delegates arrive in Srinagar for 3rd G-20 Tourism working group meet

Srinagar: Delegates from different countries reached Srinagar on Monday amid high-security arrangements. The delegates as per a local news agency were received by Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, along with G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant in the presence of a host of other dignitaries.

As the meeting will be held at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention (SKICC), tight security arrangements have been made in and around Dal Lake to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the meeting while Marine Commandos, Army, CRPF and other security personnel have been deployed around the venue.

Global Delegates arrive in Kashmir for the 3rd G20 Tourism working group meeting in Srinagar (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

