Foreign tourist arrivals down to 16.48L in April-June: Centre

New Delhi: The Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during the second quarter of calendar year 2025 fell to 16.48 lakh from 26.15 lakh in the January-March period, before showing a slight rise in the third quarter, according to data shared by the government in Parliament on Monday.

The combined FTAs for the first three quarters this year stood at 61.83 lakh, as per data shared by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

He was asked whether the government had taken note of the decline in foreign tourist arrivals in the last quarter, and the details of the factors responsible for the decline.

In his response, the Union minister shared the quarter-wise data of FTAs till September.

The figures were: 26.15 lakh (January-March or Q1), 16.48 lakh (April-June or Q2) and 19.20 lakh (July-September).

“The decline in Foreign Tourist Arrivals is mainly due to decline in arrival from Bangladesh and several other factors, including seasonal variations in travel patterns, the prevailing geopolitical scenario, and other country-specific dynamics affecting outbound travel,” Shekhawat said.

Shekhawat said the Ministry of Tourism had taken several steps to promote India as a safe, affordable and attractive global tourism destination.

He said the ministry, under such schemes as Swadesh Darshan, National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD), and Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development, provides financial assistance to states, Union Territory Administrations, and central agencies for the development of tourism-related infrastructure and facilities at various tourism destinations in the country.

While safety and security of tourists is primarily a state government subject, the Ministry of Tourism has been “continuously taking up the matter” with all state governments and Union Territories for setting up of “dedicated Tourism Police,” Shekhawat said.