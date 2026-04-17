Forex kitty jumps USD 3.8 bn to reclaim USD 700-bn mark

In the previous reporting week ended April 3, the overall reserves had jumped USD 9.063 billion to USD 697.121 billion.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th April 2026 8:26 pm IST
Reserve Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India

Mumbai: India’s forex reserves jumped USD 3.825 billion to USD 700.946 billion during the week ended April 10, says RBI.

In the previous reporting week ended April 3, the overall reserves had jumped USD 9.063 billion to USD 697.121 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the Middle East conflict which led to several weeks of a drop as the rupee came under pressure and the RBI had to intervene in the forex market through dollar sales.

Subhan Bakery

For the week ended April 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 3.127 billion to USD 555.983 billion, the central bank‘s data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of gold reserves increased by USD 601 million to USD 121.343 billion during the week, the RBI said.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up USD 56 million to USD 18.763 billion, the apex bank said.

India’s reserve position with the IMF was up USD 41 million to USD 4.857 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank’s data.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th April 2026 8:26 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button