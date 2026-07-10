Forgery clouds Hyderabad firm’s USD 70 million FIFA bid

Hyderabad: A City-based businessman has accused Untied States based investor of forgery, alleging that it cost his company the media rights of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

On July 7, the central crime station (CCS) register a criminal case on charges of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

According to a report by Times of India, the case was registered against US-based businessman Deelip Mhaske aka Sam and others following a complaint by Pritish Kollati, Managing Director of Metalloid Productions Private Ltd, a city-based media and event management company.

As per the complaint, Metalloid submitted a winning bid of US Dollar 70.57 million (Rs 670 crore) to FIFA in September 2025 for the broadcasting rights of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in the Indian subcontinent.

In his complaint, Kollati said, “On September 18, 2025, FIFA informed us that Metalloid had emerged as the successful bidder and that we would enter into exclusive contractual negotiations, subject to the fulfilment of FIFA’s terms and conditions. Before participating in the tender process, Metalloid entered into an in-principle understanding with India’s national broadcaster; however, due to regulatory approvals and internal constraints, the national broadcaster withdrew from the proposed arrangement.”

After the withdrawal of the broadcaster, Metalloid began searching for investors to meet its financial obligations under the proposed deal.

During this period, Mhaske was introduced to Pritish through a mutual acquaintance and allegedly projected himself as a well-connected businessman with access to substantial funding.

“He presented photographs with prominent public figures including his purported interaction with FIFA’s leadership. Based on these representations, Metalloid signed a non-circumvention agreement and term sheet with Mhaske’s firm, Avni LLC, for a proposed USD 50 million investment for acquiring media rights,” the complainant said. Avni is a Washington-based firm.

According to the complaint, Mhaske and entities associated with him submitted several financial documents to FIFA to support the investment proposal.

These included records purportedly relating to an account held with UBS Switzerland AG, Zurich, in the name of Avni Products LLC showing the required balance, a Bank of Maharashtra comfort letter indicating availability of Rs 205 crore, and multiple corporate guarantees.

“As a result of Mhaske’s acts, Metalloid suffered financial losses of approximately Rs 2 crore, damage to reputation and jeopardised its position as the successful bidder for the FIFA World Cup media rights,” said the complainant.

“If FIFA filed a suit against us for losing its revenue, my firm will be facing the legal consequences,”Kollati added.

Based on the complaint, CCS police registered a case against Mhaske and others under sections 318(3), 318(4), 336(3), 336(4) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to cheating, forgery and the use of forged documents.