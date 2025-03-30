Forgotten ticket in car leads UK man to 1 million pounds lottery win

For four months, a life-changing secret lay unnoticed in 44-year-old Darren Burfitt’s car. The greenkeeper at Langland Bay Golf Club had no idea that a small, crumpled lottery ticket tucked among his belongings held a 1 million pounds jackpot. It wasn’t until his four-year-old son’s innocent request for a snack that fate intervened.

One evening, as Mr. Burfitt’s son asked for a packet of crisps, the father of two decided to get an unfinished bag from his car rather than open a new one. That simple decision set off a chain of events that would alter his life forever.

“I had a few tickets in the central console of my car—it is where I always keep them for safety, and I just hadn’t got round to checking them,” he admitted.

With the crisps in hand, he also grabbed the forgotten tickets and returned to his house, casually scanning each one on the National Lottery app. As he worked through the pile, one particularly creased ticket caught his eye. Unlike the others, it refused to scan, forcing him to manually check the draw details.

Then, a moment of disbelief.

“I couldn’t quite believe it when I did… In fact, I still cannot believe it now. I just kept looking at the date and then the matching EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code—and then the date and the code again—I just could not comprehend what I was seeing,” Mr. Burfitt recalled.

A seemingly ordinary evening had turned extraordinary. What began as a routine snack run had uncovered a 1 million pounds prize—one that had been waiting for him in his car for months.