UAE: 4 Indian, Bangladeshi expats win Rs 1 million in Big Ticket draw lottery 

In the latest Big Ticket Draw Series 270, four expatriates from India and Bangladesh each won a staggering Dirham 80,000 (approximately 1885731.20 Rs) with three of them being a fruit vendor, a decor worker, and a businessman while the fourth one was a computer engineer.

The winners expressed their joy and their intentions towards the money they are to be rewarded through the Big Ticket contest and how valuable this money could be to them.

Highlights of the winners include

A Bangladeshi fruit vendor MD Sohel Ahmed Alauddin won Dh100,000. The 40-year-old expat, a fruit vendor by profession, has been trying his luck for the last eight years purchasing entries each month with two close friends. Alauddin has been living in Dubai home for the past 17 years.

He plans to expand his business with the money.

A Bangladeshi decor worker, Samul Alam Abdur Razzaq, won Dh 90,000. Razzaq has been residing in Dubai for the past five years and has been participating in the Big Ticket draw since his arrival. He said he will share his prize with friends.

“I’m overjoyed to have won. I plan to divide the prize among my friends as we have always purchased tickets together. I have already secured my entry for the January draw and look forward to continuing this exciting journey,” Razzaq said as reported by Gulf News.

An Indian businessman, Jaffar Motiwala won Dh50,000 after 30 years of participation. Residing in UAE since 1994 and currently living in Ajman, Motiwala began with duty-free raffles in 1999 and then switched to buying Big Ticket monthly draw tickets with four friends.

An Indian computer engineer, Anil Johnson, won Dh40,000 and plans to use the money for his children’s education. The 47-year-old from Kerala has been residing in Abu Dhabi for the past 19 years.

He has been buying Big Ticket entries for the past 15 years either single or in groups in an attempt to try his luck.

“It’s thrilling since I don’t often win anything. As for the prize I have not yet decided where to invest it but I will use it to pay for my children’s schooling. Indeed, I have bought my ticket for the January draw as well and will try my luck again,” he said.

Weekly draws

This month, every ticket purchased not only offers participants a chance to win the grand prize of Dirham 25 million (Rs 58,66,83,00) in the upcoming live draw but also enters them into weekly draws for Dirham 1 million each week throughout January.

The grand draw for Dh25 million will be held on February 3.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.



