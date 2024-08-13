Former Andhra minister’s son arrested in land irregularities case

Responding to his son's arrest YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh accused the Naidu-led government of engaging in politically motivated actions.

Former Andhra minister's son arrested in land irregularities case
Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, August 13, arrested Jogi Rajeev, son of former minister and YSR Congress Party leader Jogi Ramesh, in connection with an alleged land case involving Agrigold lands in Ambapuram village.

Following the arrest, landowners who previously pledged the disputed property to the Agrigold Finance company filed a complaint.

ACB claims that the Jogi family illegally encroached upon half an acre of land that had been confiscated by the crime investigation department from Agrigold, which defaulted on deposits. The officials allege that Rajeev, along with his uncle, forged documents and manipulated land records to transfer the property into their names.

Responding to his son’s arrest Ramesh accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of engaging in politically motivated actions. “My son is innocent. The ACB authorities arrested him illegally and are trying to throw him behind bars,” he said, adding that the charges were part of a campaign to harass his family.

