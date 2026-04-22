Former Andhra Pradesh CM Nadendla Bhaskara Rao passes away at 90

Hyderabad: The former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, died early on Wednesday, April 22, at a private hospital in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.

Rao, a seasoned politician, led an extensive political life for many years. In 1984, he briefly served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and played an important part in the politics of the region during his time.

According to family members, his mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Jubilee Hills to enable relatives, political leaders, and well-wishers to pay their last respects. His final rites will be performed on Thursday, April 23, at 4 pm at the Hindu crematorium in Panjagutta, as per his wishes.

Leaders from across the political spectrum are expected to attend the funeral and pay tribute to the late leader, remembering his contributions to public life and governance.

Bhaskara Rao, who began his political journey as a legislator in the late 1970s, went on to hold several key positions, including a stint as a Member of Parliament. His passing marks the end of an era in Andhra Pradesh politics, with many recalling his decades-long service and influence in shaping the state’s political landscape.

Condolences pour in

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, conveyed deep sorrow over the passing away Rao. Remembering the late leader’s rich political experience as MLA, minister, and Member of Parliament, he said that the late minister had been involved in numerous welfare schemes for decades.

Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka also expressed grief over Rao’s demise, describing it as heart-wrenching. Bhatti Vikramarka prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.