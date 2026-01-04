Former Army personnel dies by suicide in Andhra

Police said Ramana was standing on the platform, as a Bengaluru-bound train approached, got down nearly 100 metres ahead of the train and lay on the track.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th January 2026 2:04 pm IST
UP: Minority community perform last rites of kinless Hindu man
Representative image

Visakhapatnam: A 64-year-old former ex-serviceman allegedly died by suicide by lying on the railway track before a running train, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Railway police identified the deceased as N Venkata Ramana, who served in the Army before joining Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) after retirement and later ran a supermarket here in Gajuwaka.

“Ramana died by suicide by lying on a railway track at Duvvada railway station under the Waltair division on Saturday,” the official told PTI.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Police said Ramana was standing on the platform, as a Bengaluru-bound train approached, got down nearly 100 metres ahead of the train and lay on the track. The train ran over him, resulting in his death.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that Ramana was under severe financial stress and depression due to debts and family-related issues, said the official, adding that the exact amount of debt was yet to be ascertained.

According to the official, one of Ramana’s daughters is currently lodged in jail, while another daughter informed investigators that her father had been financially burdened since establishing the supermarket and was unable to manage its operations.

Memory Khan Seminar

The body was shifted for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered, police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th January 2026 2:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button