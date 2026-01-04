Former Army personnel dies by suicide in Andhra

Visakhapatnam: A 64-year-old former ex-serviceman allegedly died by suicide by lying on the railway track before a running train, police said on Sunday.

Railway police identified the deceased as N Venkata Ramana, who served in the Army before joining Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) after retirement and later ran a supermarket here in Gajuwaka.

“Ramana died by suicide by lying on a railway track at Duvvada railway station under the Waltair division on Saturday,” the official told PTI.

Police said Ramana was standing on the platform, as a Bengaluru-bound train approached, got down nearly 100 metres ahead of the train and lay on the track. The train ran over him, resulting in his death.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that Ramana was under severe financial stress and depression due to debts and family-related issues, said the official, adding that the exact amount of debt was yet to be ascertained.

According to the official, one of Ramana’s daughters is currently lodged in jail, while another daughter informed investigators that her father had been financially burdened since establishing the supermarket and was unable to manage its operations.

The body was shifted for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered, police said.