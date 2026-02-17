Former Assam Congress president will join BJP on Feb 22: Himanta

Borah joining the BJP will show that Congress is not a place for Hindus, Assam CM claimed.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th February 2026 9:50 pm IST
Political leader speaking at a public event in India.
Indian politician addressing a crowd during a rally.

Guwahati: Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on February 22, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday after meeting him.

Sarma visited Borah’s residence in the Ghoramara area of Guwahati, a day after the senior leader resigned from the Congress.

The CM was welcomed by Borah’s wife and son with ‘aarti’.

Add as a preferred source on Google

After the meeting, Sarma said state BJP chief Dilip Saikia would hold discussions with Borah to finalise details of his joining the party.

Borah joining the BJP will show that Congress is not a place for Hindus, he claimed.

Sarma claimed Bora has struggled for a long time in the Congress, and he will get a platform in the BJP to do what he wants.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The CM claimed that Congress should have addressed issues that forced Borah to leave the party after 32 years and taken corrective measures.

Borah had resigned from the Congress on Monday, but the party’s top leadership did not accept his resignation, making attempts to persuade him to take it back. Following this, he sought time to reconsider his decision.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th February 2026 9:50 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button