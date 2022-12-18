Former Britain PM David Cameron to teach at Abu Dhabi university

Abu Dhabi: Britain’s former prime minister, David Cameron, has accepted a teaching job at a university in Abu Dhabi.

56-year-old David Cameron will lecture students on “practising politics and government in the age of disruption” for a three-week course in January at the New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi.

The three-week program in January at NYU Abu Dhabi will include topics such as the war in Ukraine and the migration crisis in Europe, the Financial Times reported.

Cameron headed the British government from 2010 until 2016, when he resigned after his campaign to keep the United Kingdom within the European Union failed.

Cameron has participated since his resignation in many initiatives and was among the signatories to establish a Chinese-British investment fund with a capital of one billion dollars.

Cameron also worked in “Greenshill Capital”, a supply chain financing company that collapsed in 2021.