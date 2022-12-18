UAE Golden Visa holders can now sponsor unlimited number of domestic workers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) new domestic workers law – which came into force on Thursday, December 15 – employers are prohibited from hiring domestic workers – unless they have a license from the government to do so.

“The new law stipulates that the recruitment or temporary employment of domestic helpers shall not be allowed unless after obtaining a licence from the ministry,” the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) said on Tuesday.

However, some residents have been allowed to employ a domestic worker under their care, and those with golden visas are among them.

The UAE Golden Visa holders have the benefit of sponsoring “unlimited number of domestic helpers”.

These workers include maids, cooks, nannies and nannies, gardeners, family drivers, farm workers, private tutors, private nurses, personal trainers, personal assistants, and bouncers, among others.

According to the official UAE government portal, Individuals and families who have a monthly income of 25,000 Dirhams from known legal sources can sponsor unlimited number of the above.

Persons permitted to sponsor domestic helpers under the rules of the UAE Cabinet

Patients with accredited medical coverage, provided that their family members have a monthly income of over 15,000 Dirham.

Holders of senior designations such as consultants of different specialities, judges, and legal counsellors.