Hyderabad: Former chairman of the standing committee of Municipal Corporation MA Basith passed away last night.

His funeral prayer will be held after the Zohar prayer at Masjid Zuljalal Gulshan, Iqbal Colony. Later, he will be laid to rest at the graveyard which is located opposite Langar Houz police station.

For more details, one can contact Junaid on his cellphone number 9247136233.