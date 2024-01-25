Former DGP Mahender Reddy appointed as TSPSC chairman

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has accepted the state government’s proposal to appoint former Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy as TSPSC chairman.

Mahender Reddy, a 1986 batch officer of the Indian Police Service, has served in various high-ranking roles, including as the DGP of Telangana for five years.

Only Mahender Reddy’s name forwarded for TSPSC chairman post

Earlier, the Telangana governor accepted the resignations of Dr. B Janardhan Reddy as the chairman of TSPSC.

Following this, 371 individuals filed applications for the positions, out of which 50 came for the chairman’s post. The last day of submitting applications was January 18, according to a report by The Hindu.

Despite that, the state government has reportedly only forwarded Mahender Reddy’s name to the governor for consideration.

List of chairmen

Following the formation of TSPSC after the bifurcation of the state, Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani was made the first chairman of the commission.

The following is the list of chairmen: