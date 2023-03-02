Former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani joins BJP

Sravani was accompanied by Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, BJP national vice president DK Aruna and national executive member G Vivek.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd March 2023 11:54 am IST
Hyderabad: Former Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani joined the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) along with her husband Praveen, five days after she resigned from BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi).

Union minister of Labour and Employment Bupender Yadav was present at the ceremony which took place in New Delhi.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender had recently met Sravani in Jagtial and invited her to join the party after she resigned from both, the post of municipal chairperson and BRS, alleging harassment by MLA Sanjay Kumar.

She alleged that the BRS MLA insulted her many times and the BRS high command turned a deaf ear to her complaint, Sravani said that she decided to join BJP.

