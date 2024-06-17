Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa appears before CID for inquiry in POCSO case

The Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained the CID from arresting the veteran BJP leader in connection with the March 14 case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th June 2024 11:50 am IST
Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa appears before CID for inquiry in POCSO case
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for an inquiry in connection with a POCSO case registered against him.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained the CID from arresting the veteran BJP leader in connection with the March 14 case.

Also Read
POCSO case: Yediyurappa to appear before CID on June 17

According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.

MS Education Academy

Yediyurappa has denied the charge, and said “people would teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies against him.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th June 2024 11:50 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button