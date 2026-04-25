Former Maoist beaten to death in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

Though the exact motive is yet to be confirmed, police suspect he may have been targeted on suspicion of being a police informer.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th April 2026 9:45 pm IST
Silhouette of a person holding a rifle against cloudy sky, symbolising violence in Jharkhand.
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Chaibasa: A former Maoist was allegedly beaten to death by suspected members of the proscribed outfit in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Ramesh Champia, was allegedly taken away from his house in Dugunia village in the Goilkera police station area on Friday night by suspected members of CPI (Maoists), they said.

Champia’s wife tried to resist, but the assailants threatened her and forcibly took him to a nearby forest area, where he was allegedly beaten to death, they added.

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After the killing, the Maoists dumped the body on the Goilkera-Manoharpur Main Road, police said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said the body was recovered on Saturday morning, and an investigation started.

Champia had served jail time in the past and distanced himself from the outfit after his release. He was leading a normal life and working with a road construction company, police said.

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Though the exact motive is yet to be confirmed, police suspect he may have been targeted on suspicion of being a police informer.

“We are investigating the case from all possible angles,” a police officer said.

The body has been sent to Chakradharpur Sub-divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th April 2026 9:45 pm IST

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