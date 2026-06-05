Former Maoist leader Devji secures 349 rank in LAWCET

Hyderabad: Former Maoist leader Tippiri Tirupati, widely known as Devji, has secured State Rank 349 in the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET), marking a significant step in his transition from insurgency to public life.

The results, announced on Friday, June 5, showed that Devji scored 57 marks, making him eligible for admission into a five-year law degree programme.

Devji, who spent nearly four decades in the Maoist movement, had surrendered earlier this year and re-entered mainstream society. His decision to pursue legal education reflects a dramatic shift from armed struggle to working within the constitutional framework.

Speaking after his surrender in February, Devji expressed a desire to study law and use his legal knowledge to support marginalised communities and seek justice through democratic institutions. He said he hoped to address social issues through legal means rather than confrontation.

Devji recently appeared for pending Inter exam

In another milestone, Devji recently appeared for a pending Intermediate examination paper, which he was unable to complete after leaving his studies during the 1983-85 academic period. At the time, he was a student at Korutla Junior College and had become associated with the Radical Student Union, eventually joining the Maoist movement.

After obtaining special permission from the Board of Intermediate Education, Devji took the supplementary examination on May 13 at a centre in Korutla, Jagtial district.

His appearance drew considerable public and media attention. The results of that examination are yet to be announced.