Former minister JC Diwakar Reddy denied entry into Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Former minister and veteran politician from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh JC Diwakar Reddy on Wednesday was denied entry into camp office of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Pragathi Bhavan In the city today.

The security staff manning the camp office made it clear to JC that he would only be allowed into the camp office if he had any appointment with the CM. JC told the security staff that he came to meet the CM and asked them to allow him into Bhavan. However , the security staff told him that he did not have any appointment to meet the CM.

Following this, JC said that he would meet the son of the CM, KTR. However, the security staff told the former minister that he needed an appointment to meet KTR as well.

Anguished at the attitude of the security staff, JC entered into an argument with the security staff and told that he did need any kind of appointment to enter the camp office. However, the arguments of JC with the police did not yield any result forcing him to leave the area.