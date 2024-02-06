Former MLA booked for remarks against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Mancherial police on Monday, February 5, filed a case against former Chennur MLA Balka Suman. The case was registered based on allegations that he made inappropriate comments against chief minister Revanth Reddy during a gathering of BRS party workers.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint filed by Pudari Thirupathi from Mancherial. The charges against Suman include sections 294-B (using obscene language), 504 (intentional insult leading to disturbance of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

The incident occurred during a meeting where Balka Suman allegedly made derogatory remarks aimed at chief minister Revanth Reddy. Thirupathi, hurt by the comments, lodged a complaint with the Mancherial police.

The police promptly initiated an investigation into the matter after receiving the complaint. Upon verifying the allegations, they registered an FIR against Balka Suman under relevant sections of the law.

As per the complaint, Suman’s remarks were deemed “offensive” and aimed at tarnishing the reputation of chief minister Revanth Reddy. The police are now tasked with further investigation to gather evidence and ensure appropriate legal action is taken.

Reacting to the action taken by the police against the BRS leader, MLC Kavitha stated that the registration of an FIR against a Dalit man was an axe to democracy.

“The remote control rule of Delhi in Telangana today is reminiscent of a monarchy system, adopting the same policies adopted by the Congress party in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

“Don’t forget that if you spit on the sun, it will fall back on your face. The police should immediately register a case against chief minister Revanth Reddy for using obscene language against KCR who won Telangana by bending the necks of the Congress party. Otherwise, we will approach the courts…..” she added, tagging the Telangana DGP in a post on X.