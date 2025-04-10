Former MLA Shakeel Aamir detained at Hyderabad airport upon arrival from Dubai

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MLA Shakeel Aamir was briefly detained by the police at Hyderabad Airport soon after his arrival from Dubai.

Airport police detained him in connection with an accident case involving his son. A lookout notice for the former MLA was issued in February last year.

Shakeel Aamir arrived in Hyderabad to attend the funeral of his mother, who passed away due to illness.

The police permitted the former MLA from Bodhan to attend the funeral. He is likely to be questioned later.

A lookout notice was issued against Shakeel Aamir for allegedly helping his son Raheel Aamir alias Sahel to escape to Dubai after the accident on December 24, 2023.

According to police, the former MLA allegedly helped his son to come out of police custody and implicated an unrelated person in the case.

Sahel was driving the BMW car, which rammed into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister. No one was injured, but the barricade and front portion of the car were damaged in the incident.

The person driving the car and three others travelling with him escaped, leaving behind the vehicle.

Later, a person came to the spot to claim the abandoned car. A case of rash driving was registered against him.

However, subsequent investigation revealed that Sahel, son of the former MLA from Bodhan, was driving the car. The police officers allegedly let off Sahel and booked a person who works as a driver at the former MLA’s house.

A total of 16 people were booked, including inspectors of Panjagutta and Bodhan police stations who helped the accused.

Sahel was arrested on March 8, 2024, soon after he arrived from Dubai. He was later booked for his alleged involvement in another road accident that occurred in February 17, 2022.

In that accident, Sahel’s car hit a woman who was crossing the road carrying her two-month-old toddler. The infant died in the accident, and three people were injured.

After the accident, three occupants of the vehicle left it and escaped. Later, the police arrested Syed Afnan Ahmed, after he surrendered to the police and confessed that he was driving the car.

He told police that Sahel and another friend, Mohammed Maaz, were seated in the car.

However, after the 2023 accident, the police reopened the earlier case and took up the investigation.