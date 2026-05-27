Former Mumbai radio jockey found dead in Bengaluru apartment

Bengaluru: A former Mumbai-based radio jockey was found dead in her apartment near Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru in an alleged suicide case that has now led to a police investigation under abetment charges.

The deceased has been identified as Manisha, 49, who was reportedly living alone in a flat near Manyata Tech Park after moving to Bengaluru earlier this year. According to police, she was found hanging inside her apartment, and the incident came to light after relatives were unable to contact her over phone calls.

Investigators said Manisha had earlier worked as a radio jockey in Mumbai and had divorced her husband in 2024. Following the separation, she shifted to Bengaluru in April 2026 and had recently purchased the apartment where she was staying alone.

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Police sources revealed that Manisha is suspected to have died by suicide on May 23. Concerned family members later visited the apartment after repeated calls went unanswered and discovered her body inside the flat.

A death note recovered from the spot allegedly blames a man identified as Harshvardhan Singh Bansal for mentally harassing her. In the note, Manisha reportedly stated that the two were in a relationship and that his family was aware of it. She further alleged that she had been subjected to continuous mental harassment, which pushed her into severe distress.

Officials from Bengaluru City Police visited the scene and collected evidence, including the handwritten note and the victim’s mobile phone, for further investigation.

A case has been registered at Amruthahalli Police Station under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with abetment of suicide. Police said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Authorities are currently examining digital records, call details, and other evidence to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.