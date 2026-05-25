Mysuru man offers Rs 30 lakh contract to kill nephew over property dispute

Mysuru: In a shocking case linked to a property dispute, Mysuru police have arrested six persons, including notorious rowdies, for allegedly plotting to murder a man after his maternal uncle reportedly offered a Rs 30 lakh contract to eliminate him over ancestral property sharing issues.

Addressing reporters, Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said the incident came to light following an attack on Praveen Kumar in Periyapatna taluk.

Accused Souda Raju allegedly refused to give a share in the ancestral property to his nephew Praveen Kumar. After several disputes, the accused conspired to murder him by hiring rowdy-sheeters.

“On April 14, a group of assailants wearing helmets and masks came on a bike and attacked Praveen Kumar with deadly weapons. During the assault, his hand was severely injured before the attackers escaped from the spot,” SP Baladandi said.

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Following the attack, Kumar filed a complaint at the Periyapatna police station and expressed suspicion against his maternal uncle. Police have detained Raju and another accused, Mahalingaswamy, for questioning.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that there had been an earlier attempt last year to eliminate Kumar by staging an accident,” the SP said.

Police arrested a driver identified as Shafi, who had allegedly driven the vehicle used in the earlier accident attempt. “The driver disclosed crucial details about the contract killing conspiracy orchestrated by Souda Raju,” Baladandi stated.

Police later uncovered that local intermediary Sultan had allegedly connected Souda Raju with Hunsur-based rowdy-sheeter Nayaz and Habid Pasha, who is also an accused in the attempted murder case of MLA Tanveer Sait. Another accused, identified as Raju, said to be associated with RSS activities in Mysuru, was also allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

“Preliminary investigation has confirmed that a Rs 30 lakh supari was given to eliminate Praveen Kumar over the property dispute,” the SP said.

All six accused have been arrested and remanded to custody.