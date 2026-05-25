Pregnant woman accuses Bengaluru hospital staffer of trying to film her

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has been reported from a reputed private hospital on Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru, where a 36-year-old pregnant woman alleged that a male housekeeping staff member attempted to photograph or record her inside a restroom.

The incident took place on May 21 when she visited the hospital for medical consultation. While using the restroom, she reportedly noticed a housekeeping staff member behaving suspiciously near the area.

She alleged that the staff member, identified as Krishna Ram Panging, was attempting to use his mobile phone to capture photos or videos from inside the restroom. She immediately confronted him. “The accused panicked after being questioned and tried to flee from the spot,” her police complaint stated.

She alerted the hospital authorities and demanded that the accused’s phone be checked immediately. However, the administration allegedly delayed producing the mobile phone for nearly 15 minutes, which raised suspicion.

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She also claimed that during the device inspection, she found locked folders that contained obscene photos and videos of several women. Disturbed by the incident, she approached the Varthur police station and lodged a formal complaint.

Police registered a case under Sections 77, 79 and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66E of the Information Technology Act dealing with privacy violations.

Confirming the development, Whitefield DCP Saidulu Adavath said notices had been issued to both the accused employee and the hospital administration. “The accused has appeared before investigators after notices were served. We have seized the mobile phone and sent it for forensic examination,” he said.

He added that preliminary inspection of the device did not reveal any objectionable content directly linked to the complainant. “However, there is a possibility that data may have been deleted or hidden. The forensic analysis will help us retrieve any erased material and establish the facts,” the DCP said.