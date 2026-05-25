Bengaluru woman auto driver’s inspiring words on freedom go viral

Bengaluru: A heartwarming interaction between an Amazon employee and a woman auto driver in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, winning praise from thousands of users for highlighting independence, dignity of labour, and women’s empowerment.

The video was shared on Instagram by Shreyashi Sinha, who goes by the username “shree__yeahh.” In the clip, she recounts her conversation with a female auto-rickshaw driver who spoke candidly about why she chose the profession.

According to Shreyashi, the woman driver was facing a small issue with her mobile phone and sought help with navigation. During their conversation, Shreyashi asked her what motivated her to become an auto driver.

The woman’s response left many social media users inspired.

“She smiled and told me that driving an auto is better than washing utensils because she loves travelling. She said there are no fixed timings in this job and she can work whenever she wants and go wherever she likes,” Shreyashi wrote while sharing the video online.

The Amazon employee further said she admired women who choose professions that provide personal freedom and independence. “I genuinely admire women who pick work that gives them freedom and control over their own lives,” she added in the post.

Over 3 million views on Instagram

The video has now crossed more than three million views on Instagram and continues to attract positive reactions from users across the country.

Many users praised the woman auto driver’s confidence and outlook towards life. One user commented, “Her confidence is more powerful than any motivational speech.” Another wrote, “This is what real freedom looks like.” A third user said, “Respect to every woman who chooses her own path and lives life on her own terms.”

The viral clip has also reignited conversations online about women taking up unconventional professions and breaking social stereotypes. Several users pointed out that more women are now entering fields traditionally dominated by men, including driving public transport vehicles, delivery services, and logistics jobs.

In recent years, Bengaluru has witnessed a steady rise in the number of women auto drivers, many of whom say the profession offers financial independence, flexible working hours, and personal confidence.

The video continues to receive appreciation for showcasing an ordinary yet powerful moment from everyday life in the city.