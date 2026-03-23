Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes another eye procedure

Lahore: Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, March 23, underwent a third eye procedure for an ailment in his right eye, hospital authorities said.

Khan, 73, was diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious eye condition, according to a report submitted to the Supreme Court in January.

He was hospitalised at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, where he underwent a “third eye procedure”, according to a statement by the hospital.

The former cricketer-turned-politician and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was administered the third dose of an anti-VEGF intravitreal injection.

He remained vitally stable before, during and after the procedure, the statement added.

“As usual, three injections are administered (in such cases); it is unlikely that a fourth injection will be administered to Mr Khan,” PIMS said.

“However, the impact of the injection is assessed after four weeks, so it will be decided after four weeks whether another dose will be required or not,” it added.

The surgeons administered the injection under the guidance of microscopy after obtaining informed consent, it said, adding that standard monitoring, precautionary procedures and protocols in the operating theatre were followed during the process.

Khan’s eye ailment came to light in late January this year.

“The injection was administered, and then Mr Khan was kept there for a while to ensure that he was stable, and then he was allowed to shift him back to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi,” the statement said.

His lawyer, Salman Safdar, told the Supreme Court that Khan had lost 85 per cent of vision in his right eye while in custody due to negligence by the jail administration.

Khan’s PTI and family have been critical of the government for not allowing his personal physicians to see him.

Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023 and is currently lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, in multiple cases against him.