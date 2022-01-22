Former PM Deve Gowda tests COVID positive

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 22nd January 2022 12:44 pm IST
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former PM HD Deve Gowda during his oath-taking as Rajya Sabha MP at the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (RSTV/PTI Photo)(PTI20-09-2020_000043B)

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said.

“He has tested positive for COVID-19 but he is asymptomatic. However, he is admitted to Manipal Hospital,” the sources told PTI.

The JD(S) supremo chose to get admitted to hospital as a precaution, the sources added.

The sources further said Gowda’s wife Chennamma is negative for coronavirus and is at home.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has wished Gowda a speedy recovery.

“I wish former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection and to continue his work as usual,” Bommai tweeted.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too prayed to God for the speedy recovery of Gowda.

He further said he is in touch with the doctors treating the former Prime Minister and getting updates about his health.

