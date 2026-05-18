Former Saudi royal physician passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Renowned cardiologist Dr Mohammad Iqbal Sanai, who served the Saudi royal family and several prominent families in the Kingdom, passed away in Hyderabad on May 14, 2026. He was 95.

According to his son, who spoke to Siasat.com, Dr Sanai is survived by his wife, Bader Babu Khan, daughter of late Khan Bahadur Abdul Kareem Babu Khan, and their four children.

Born in 1931, Dr Sanai completed his MBBS in 1955 before moving to Scotland for higher studies. He earned his MRCP in Cardiology from the University of Edinburgh in 1960.

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He began his medical career as a government doctor in Warangal and later worked at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

Career in Saudi Arabia

Dr Sanai moved to Jeddah in 1965, where he emerged as one of the city’s earliest specialist cardiologists. He became closely associated with several well-known business families, including the Bin Mahfouz, Binladin, Bugshan, Sharbatly, Ali Reza, Zainal and Gabel families.

In the early 1970s, he started attending to then Crown Prince Khaled bin Abdulaziz and later became his family physician.

In 1978, Dr Sanai was appointed full-time physician to King Khaled bin Abdulaziz and remained in the role until the monarch’s death in 1982.

Dr Mohammad Iqbal Sanai with King Khaled bin Abdulaziz.

Recognition and retirement

The Saudi government granted Dr Sanai citizenship in 1976 in recognition of his contribution to healthcare services in the Kingdom.

Following a medical career spanning over five decades, he retired in 2007. He was widely respected for his professionalism, dedication and compassionate care.