Hyderabad man in coma in Saudi Arabia, family seeks urgent visa

MBT spokesperson shares humanitarian appeal on X seeking official intervention

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 1:01 pm IST|   Updated: 18th May 2026 1:14 pm IST
Patient on ventilator in hospital ICU with medical staff attending.
Mohammed Pasha undergoing treatment at a Riyadh hospital after suffering a brain stroke. Photo: Screengrab/Video/X

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old Hyderabad man is in a coma in Saudi Arabia after suffering a major brain stroke, while his family struggles to secure visas to travel to the Kingdom.

Mohammed Pasha, a resident of Saroornagar, reportedly suffered the stroke on May 12 while working as a driver in Riyadh.

Seeking humanitarian intervention, Pasha’s wife, Ayesha Sultana, wrote to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday, May 18, requesting emergency visa clearance. The appeal came to light after the letter was shared on X by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan.

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According to the appeal, Pasha was first admitted to Dr Mohammed AlFagih Hospital before being shifted to Prince Mohammed Abdulaziz Hospital in Riyadh, where he remains on ventilator support.

Ayesha Sultana and her son, Mohammed Yaseen, said Haj season restrictions have prevented them from obtaining visas to Saudi Arabia.

“There is no one in Saudi Arabia to look after him during this critical condition,” the letter stated.

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The family urged Indian and Saudi authorities to facilitate their travel to Riyadh on humanitarian grounds.

Amjed Ullah Khan also urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to intervene in the matter.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 1:01 pm IST|   Updated: 18th May 2026 1:14 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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