Saudi Arabia to begin Umrah visa issuance from May 31

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that Umrah visa issuance for the 1448 AH season will begin on May 31, 2026, corresponding to 14 Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH.

Taking to X, the ministry released the official Umrah calendar for the upcoming season, detailing important dates related to travel procedures, agreements with external agents and operational preparations.

As per the schedule, preliminary agreements between Umrah companies and overseas agents began on March 4, followed by the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum on March 30.

Saudi Arabia releases 1448 AH Umrah calendar for 2026–27 season.

Preparatory meetings for the 1448 AH season were held on May 5, followed by the qualification and final contracting process for external agents ɓ.

Pilgrims will be permitted to enter Makkah and obtain Umrah permits from June 1, 2026, corresponding to 15 Dhul-Hijjah 1447.

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Saudi authorities have set March 9, 2027, as the final date for issuing Umrah visas. Pilgrims must enter the Kingdom before March 23, 2027, and depart no later than April 7, 2027.

The annual calendar is aimed at ensuring smoother coordination between authorities, travel operators and service providers ahead of the Umrah season.