Haj Suvidha smartwatch leaves Indian pilgrims frustrated

Several Indian Haj pilgrims have raised concerns over the performance of the Haj Suvidha Smartwatch, citing battery, charging and connectivity issues during the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The GPS-enabled smartwatch was introduced by the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) as part of a digital safety initiative for Haj pilgrims. More than 1.2 lakh Indian pilgrims received the devices before departure.

Many pilgrims said they had spent over Rs 4 lakh, including Qurbani charges, for the Haj journey and expected the smartwatch service to function properly.

The smartwatch was introduced to assist pilgrims with emergency support, location tracking and health monitoring during the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims report battery and charging concerns

Pilgrims told Siasat.com that the smartwatch battery drained quickly despite regular charging.

A Hyderabad pilgrim said the device was not lasting long after charging.

“The watch is working, but it is not long-lasting. The battery hardly lasts for two hours,” the pilgrim said.

Indian Haj pilgrims worry about Haj smartwatch connectivity

Another pilgrim told Siasat.com that there were concerns over how the smartwatch would function in heavily crowded locations such as Mina and Arafat, where mobile networks are usually strained during Haj.

The pilgrim also pointed to limited charging facilities, saying it could become difficult to use the smartwatch consistently in such conditions.

According to reports, the smartwatch costs around Rs 7,000 and is part of a package distributed along with travel-related items such as passport stickers, luggage tags, boarding passes and identification cards.

Missing pilgrim video raises fresh questions

Concerns over the smartwatch also surfaced on social media after a video featuring Taher Ali from Bhopal, whose wife reportedly went missing during Haj, circulated online.

In the video, Taher Ali questioned the usefulness of the smartwatch system, claiming the device failed to help pilgrims locate missing family members during emergencies. He also raised concerns about the battery backup and tracking functions of the device.

The video was shared by journalist Ismat Ara on X, where she said distressed accounts were emerging from the ground during Haj regarding missing pilgrims and smartwatch-related issues.

This video from Saudi is deeply disturbing.



Distressing accounts continue to emerge from the ground during Haj. In this video, Indian pilgrims can be heard pleading for help, saying their family members have been missing for hours. When asked about the smartwatch mandated for… pic.twitter.com/DXoZ76Ha32 — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) May 12, 2026

Company responds to Haj Suvidha Smartwatch complaints

The Haj Suvidha Smartwatch is linked to the Haj Suvidha App 2.0 and includes features such as GPS tracking, an SOS button, prayer timings, a Qibla compass, health monitoring tools and a pedometer.

Responding to the complaints, smartwatch manufacturer Sekyo told The Times of India (ToI) that the devices had been fully tested before distribution. The company said the watches are capable of providing one to two days of battery backup despite continuous location tracking and health monitoring through international roaming.

Sekyo also said no hardware replacement cases had been reported so far.