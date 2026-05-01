‘Wastewater in rooms’: Indian Haj pilgrims flag hygiene crisis

Indian Haj pilgrims staying in the Azizia area of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, are facing mounting concerns over accommodation standards, with allegations of overcrowding and poor hygiene. The matter came to light after AAP MP Sanjay Singh shared a video on X of building no 0165 Asaf Al Qureshi hostel on Friday, May 1.

Singh described the situation as “shameful” and sought immediate intervention from the Haj Committee of India. In his post, he alleged “extreme mismanagement” in Azizia, stating that despite charging around Rs 4 lakh, families were being separated, with up to 16 people accommodated in a single room and one washroom shared among them.

Also Read India asks Haj 2026 pilgrims to pay Rs 10,000 extra airfare

He further pointed to stagnant wastewater inside rooms, calling the conditions “unacceptable” and urging authorities to act without delay.

The video shows the exterior of the hostel and interior scenes of confined spaces, with pooled water on floors, an unclean toilet area and water from the bathroom entering rooms, indicating poor sanitation. Pilgrims are seen complaining to authorities, saying they paid the required amount but were unaware of such conditions. They demand relocation to better accommodation or the return of their passports, adding that the situation is preventing them from going to the Haram for prayers.

मक्का (अज़ीज़िया) में हिंदुस्तानी हाजियों के साथ इंतिहाई बदइंतज़ामी! आसफ़ अल क़ुरैशी हॉस्टल की हालत शर्मनाक, लगभग ₹4 लाख लेने के बावजूद फैमिली अलग, एक रूम में 16 लोग, लिफ़्ट ख़राब, 16 लोगों पर एक गंदा वॉशरूम। रूम के अंदर वॉशरूम का गंदा पानी खड़ा है। यह नाकाबिल-ए-बर्दाश्त है।… pic.twitter.com/QjqmKk3wzh — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 1, 2026

In response to Singh’s post on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia flagged the issue for urgent review, and the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office said welfare teams were assessing the situation.

Concerned branch officials and building welfare team are at the building examining the issue and providing possible assistance. — Indian Haj Pilgrims Office (@hajmission) May 1, 2026

AAP seeks inquiry into accommodation arrangements

Separately, Aam Aadmi Party’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Faisal Khan Lala has written to the Haj Committee of India seeking urgent intervention.

In his letter, he said a single facility was being shared by 16 people and described conditions as “extremely dirty and unhygienic”. He added that wastewater was entering rooms, the lift was not functioning, and basic amenities such as cleanliness, water and space were lacking.

He called for a high-level inquiry into the selection of facilities and agencies involved, and urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible while ensuring immediate improvements in hygiene and living standards for pilgrims.

Letter by AAP’s Faisal Khan Lala to the Haj Committee of India raising concerns over poor hygiene and overcrowding faced by Indian Haj pilgrims in Makkah.

Public reactions raise concern over pilgrim conditions

Social media users expressed alarm over the reported conditions, with many questioning how elderly pilgrims are coping.

“Reading such posts is frightening and deeply worrying. How must elderly pilgrims be enduring this? Completing Haj in such conditions seems extremely difficult,” one user wrote.

Others alleged mismanagement and demanded accountability, with one comment calling for an investigation into how funds are being utilised.

Concerns were also raised about overcrowding, with some users claiming that as many as 25 people are sharing a single washroom in certain buildings. “Where does the hefty amount charged from pilgrims go?” another user asked.

The reactions underscore growing public scrutiny over facilities and arrangements for Indian Haj pilgrims.

Additional charges raise affordability concerns

On Tuesday, April 28, the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) directed pilgrims selected for Haj 2026 to deposit an additional Rs 10,000 towards revised airfare, citing the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and a sharp rise in aviation fuel prices.

The developments have also raised concerns among observers, as pilgrims who have already paid substantial amounts are now being asked to deposit additional funds, prompting questions over affordability and the adequacy of services provided.

Haj 2026 schedule and participation

More than 1.75 lakh Indian pilgrims are set to perform the Haj this year. The pilgrimage is expected to take place between May 25 and May 30, 2026, subject to the official moon sighting. Pilgrims have already begun departing from India and other countries to join the annual gathering in Makkah.