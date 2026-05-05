Telangana govt to bear Rs 10,000 Haj airfare hike for 7,000 pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will bear the additional airfare cost of Rs 10,000 per pilgrim for this year’s Haj, providing relief to around 7,000 pilgrims from the state.

According to sources, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has approved the proposal following recommendations from the state Haj committee and internal consultations. The decision is expected to cost the state exchequer nearly Rs 7 crore.

The move follows a circular issued by the Haj Committee of India mandating a one-time airfare increase due to a spike in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The committee said an additional USD 100 per pilgrim would be charged across all embarkation points, with pilgrims initially asked to deposit the amount by May 15.

Airlines had reportedly sought a fare increase of over USD 400, citing rising fuel costs, before the hike was reduced after consultations with stakeholders.

State intervention

Officials said the state government stepped in to shield pilgrims from the sudden financial burden, noting that many undertake the pilgrimage after years of saving.

Pilgrims who have already paid the additional amount will be refunded after completing the pilgrimage, officials confirmed.

Political response

Also Read India asks Haj 2026 pilgrims to pay Rs 10,000 extra airfare

The airfare revision has drawn criticism from Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who called for greater transparency and questioned the timing of the decision.

Community representatives have also sought clarity on fare agreements and whether provisions allowed last-minute revisions.

Flights underway

Haj flights from Hyderabad commenced on Monday, May 4, while the first Haj flights from India began on April 18. Despite initial concerns over the fare hike, the state government’s decision has ensured that pilgrims from Telangana can proceed without additional financial strain.

More than 1.75 lakh pilgrims from across India are expected to undertake the Haj pilgrimage this year.