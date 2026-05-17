Saudi Arabia: Crescent moon sighted, Eid al-Adha on May 27

Riyadh: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH-2026, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, May 17.

As a result, Monday, May 18, will be the first day of the holy month. Haj 1447 AH-2025 will commence on Monday, May 25. The Day of Arafah will be observed Tuesday, May 26, while Eid al-Adha will fall on Wednesday, May 27.

The announcement was made by the Saudi Supreme Court after the crescent moon was sighted in various regions across the Kingdom.

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had earlier called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to look for the crescent moon of Dhul-Hijjah on the evening of Sunday.

Meanwhile, Oman, Malaysia and Indonesia have also announced that Monday, May 18, will mark the first day of Dhul Hijjah after the crescent moon was sighted, meaning Eid Al Adha will be observed on Wednesday, May 27, in these countries

About Eid al-Adha

Eid Al Adha (also known as Bakrid or Eid uz Zuha in the Indian subcontinent) is celebrated worldwide on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah — one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), his wife Hajrah, and their son, Prophet Ismail (Ishmael).

Eid Al Adha, the second most significant festival for Muslims globally, coincides with the annual Haj pilgrimage in Makkah.

What is Haj?

Haj is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims and one of the five pillars of Islam. It must be performed at least once in a lifetime by every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey to the holy city of Makkah.