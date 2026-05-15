Saudi Arabia calls for sighting of Dhul-Hijjah moon on May 17

If May 17 is the last day of Dhul Qa’dah, Dhul-Hijjah will fall on Monday, May 18, and Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, May 27.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2026 6:38 pm IST
Saudi moon sighting committee member uses binoculars to observe the sky while wearing traditional attire and a face mask.
A member of Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee uses binoculars to observe the sky for the crescent moon. Photo: SPA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims to sight the crescent moon of the holy month of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH-2026 on Dhul Qa’dah 29, corresponding to Sunday evening, May 17.

In an announcement Friday, May 15, the court called on Muslims who sight the moon by the naked eye, or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

The Supreme Court also encouraged those with the capability to join official moon-sighting committees across the regions of the Kingdom. It emphasised the importance of the sighting in accordance with Islamic tradition.

Subhan Bakery

If May 17 is the last day of Dhul Qa’dah, Dhul-Hijjah will fall on Monday, May 18, and Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, May 27.

Islamic month lasts for 29 or 30 days according to the lunar calendar, depending on the moon sighting. But, if it completes 30 days, Dhul-Hijjah will fall on Tuesday, May 19.

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah in which the Haj is performed, followed by Eid Al Adha.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

This year, Haj is expected to start on Monday, May 25.

Haj is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world and is considered a religious duty that must be completed during the life of every healthy and economically capable Muslim.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th May 2026 6:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button