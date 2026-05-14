Saudi Arabia rolls out extensive Haj 2026 service improvements

As millions of Muslims prepare for Haj 1447 AH/2026, Saudi Arabia has intensified preparations across the holy sites with a series of infrastructure, transport and technology upgrades aimed at improving pilgrim safety, easing movement and enhancing services during the annual pilgrimage, which is expected to fall between May 25 and May 30.

Authorities have introduced new crowd management systems, expanded cooling projects and strengthened healthcare and transport operations across Makkah and Madinah, ahead of the Haj season.

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Smart systems introduced for crowd management

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has launched smart sensor systems in Mina linked directly to the Nusuk card, enabling real-time monitoring of pilgrim movement during Haj for the first time.

Officials said the technology is designed to regulate crowd flow, improve movement between sites and support operational teams with live data during peak pilgrimage periods.

The Nusuk card has become the central identification and permit system for pilgrims, integrating accommodation, transport and access services through a unified digital platform. Carrying and activating the card is now mandatory for entry into Makkah, the holy sites and the Prophet’s Mosque, including Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah.

Authorities said more than 1.6 million Nusuk cards were distributed to pilgrims during the previous Haj season.

Miqat sites and holy site infrastructure expanded

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites said preparations at Miqat entry points have been completed ahead of the season.

Prayer capacity at the Miqat sites now exceeds 6,600 spaces for men and around 3,200 for women, while thousands of parking spaces and hundreds of restrooms have been added.

The commission also rehabilitated the drinking water network at Wadi Mahram Miqat and activated a central heating system serving more than 900 restrooms at Al-Sayl Al-Kabir Miqat.

More than 230 surveillance cameras and new directional signage systems have been installed to improve monitoring and navigation for pilgrims.

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites said Kidana Development Company has implemented projects worth around SAR 6 billion over the past four years to enhance infrastructure and improve pilgrim services across the holy sites.

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Cooling and shading projects expanded

Authorities have expanded cooling infrastructure across the holy sites to help pilgrims during high summer temperatures.

Kidana Development Company completed the second phase of its shading and cooling project around Jabal Al-Rahmah in Arafat, adding 18 modern canopies, 36 misting fans, seven cooling units and 107 misting fan columns.

Combined with the first phase completed last year, the project now covers more than 272,000 square metres and has increased shaded and cooled capacity compared with the previous season.

Technology umbrellas have also been introduced at Masjid Namira in Arafat to provide additional shade for pilgrims during Wuquf.

Across the holy sites, five misting stations supplying more than 6,000 mist columns are now operational alongside five chilled water stations connected to over 25,000 drinking-water taps.

تعزيز جودة الحياة في المشاعر المقدسة عبر منظومة الرذاذ والسقايا، لتجربة مريحة لضيوف الرحمن.#حياكم_الله#حج_1447هـ pic.twitter.com/DHaINAwU7A — Kidana | كــدانة (@kidanaksa) May 6, 2026

Authorities said the cooling and hydration network includes five operational stations with a production capacity of 1,500 cubic metres per hour, alongside 1,050 water coolers linked through five pumping stations.

Shaded pedestrian pathways and rest areas now extend across more than 66,000 square metres, while approximately 105,000 square metres of walkways have been covered to improve movement between ritual sites.

More than 60,000 trees have also been planted across the holy sites as part of efforts to moderate temperatures and improve the surrounding environment.

Kidana said the expanded cooling and hydration systems are aimed at improving quality of life across the holy sites and creating a more comfortable environment for pilgrims during Haj.

Kidana also said advanced monitoring systems have been introduced to improve the efficiency of cooling and fire safety networks across the holy sites, helping create a safer and more comfortable environment for pilgrims during Haj.

تحسين كفاءة شبكات الحريق والتبريد بمشعر منى لضمان بيئة آمنة ومريحة لضيوف الرحمن.#حياكم_الله#حج_1447هـ pic.twitter.com/TFEG3UPk06 — Kidana | كــدانة (@kidanaksa) May 10, 2026

Mina and Jamarat facilities upgraded

Kidana has completed the second phase of its two-storey restroom expansion project in Mina, replacing older single-storey facilities in the Al-Shuaibin area.

The project now includes 79 upgraded complexes containing 7,838 restroom units, increasing sanitary capacity while reducing waiting times for pilgrims.

Mina restroom development project

Upgraded Mina restroom facility

Officials said the expansion has reduced waiting times for restroom facilities by around 75 percent during peak periods.

Kidana also introduced advanced ablution complexes across the holy sites as part of efforts to modernise sanitation infrastructure and improve accessibility for pilgrims.

الارتقاء بالبنية التحتية في المشاعر المقدسة عبر توفير مجمعات طهارة متطورة.#حياكم_الله#حج_1447هـ pic.twitter.com/vcs1YyfP9w — Kidana | كــدانة (@kidanaksa) May 7, 2026

The upgraded sanitation system in Arafat and Muzdalifah includes 6,987 restroom units distributed across 411 modernised complexes in 214 locations to support growing pilgrim numbers during peak periods.

Authorities said the vertical expansion model allows additional facilities to be built without increasing Mina’s limited physical footprint.

Kidana is also developing the Al-Khaif tents project in Mina, featuring modern accommodation units, shading systems and service facilities aimed at improving pilgrim comfort during Haj 2026.

الإرتقاء بجودة المرافق السكنية في مشعر منى بخيام حديثة ومتكاملة. pic.twitter.com/dU1okzzk0e — Kidana | كــدانة (@kidanaksa) May 8, 2026

To improve movement between camps and service areas, 74 escalators have been installed across Mina and surrounding holy sites over three development phases completed since 1445 AH.

Escalator facility in Mina.

One of the 74 escalators installed in Mina for pilgrim movement.

At the Jamarat complex, 400 advanced misting fan units are being installed to replace traditional spray columns, improving cooling efficiency for pilgrims performing the stoning ritual.

Rubber flooring has also been laid across major pedestrian routes, while more than 66,000 square metres of shaded rest areas have been developed along pathways linking the holy sites.

Jamarat cooling and rest area.

Cooling infrastructure at Jamarat.

Rail and logistics capacity increased

Saudi Arabia Railways announced that the Haramain High-Speed Railway will provide more than 2.21 million seats during Haj 2026, with over 5,300 journeys scheduled between Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah.

Photo: Haramain Express

The rail network operates 35 trains travelling at speeds of up to 300 kilometres per hour across a 453-kilometre route.

Saudi Post has activated a large-scale logistics operation supporting the Makkah Route Initiative, which allows pilgrims from selected countries to complete immigration and baggage procedures before departure.

The organisation said more than 565 employees supported by over 100 trucks and 65 transport vehicles will oversee luggage handling, parcel delivery and Nusuk card distribution throughout the season.

Additional services include “Haj Without Luggage”, healthcare logistics support and the distribution of Hady and Adahi vouchers.

Photo: @SwanswayMotorGroup/Unsplash

Authorities also activated a central automated transport control system overseeing the movement of around 24,000 buses during the pilgrimage season, including 2,500 buses designated for arrivals and 400 Makkah buses operating across 14 routes.

Autonomous shuttle bus trial launched in Madinah

Saudi authorities have started piloting an autonomous shuttle service within the courtyard area of Quba Mosque in Madinah as part of efforts to test smart mobility solutions at religious sites.

The initiative, launched jointly by the Public Transport Authority and the Madinah Region Development Authority, is aimed at studying how driverless transport systems can help ease movement for worshippers and visitors in crowded areas.

Autonomous Robobus in Madinah. Photo: X

Driverless Robobus trial at Quba Mosque

Commercial and service facilities expanded across holy sites

Kidana said 66 commercial brands will operate across the holy sites during Haj 2026, including 37 brands participating for the first time as part of efforts to improve pilgrim services and operational efficiency.

Authorities said more than 410 commercial outlets have been prepared, offering services including grocery supplies, restaurants, cafes, banking facilities, healthcare support and charitable activities for pilgrims.

Road safety and municipal readiness strengthened

The Roads General Authority launched the “Darbak Noor” initiative on the Hijrah Road between Makkah and Madinah, introducing laser-guided lighting systems and 1,110 solar-powered illuminated road markers aimed at improving visibility and reducing driver fatigue.

Authorities have also begun inspections under the Saudi Road Code to assess signage, lighting, barriers and overall road readiness on routes leading to the holy sites.

“darbak noor” Haj road safety initiative

Municipal authorities in Jeddah and surrounding governorates have deployed more than 6,000 personnel and over 700 vehicles and machines to maintain services during the pilgrimage season.

Inspection campaigns have covered more than 2,850 food, commercial and health establishments, while emergency teams remain on standby around the clock.

Healthcare and pilgrim services intensified

In Madinah, more than 700 medical personnel, including doctors, nurses and emergency responders, have been deployed alongside 90 ambulance units and air ambulance services.

Authorities also expanded the capacity of Mina Emergency Hospital by 200 per cent as part of wider healthcare preparedness measures for the Haj season.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has intensified inspections at livestock markets, slaughterhouses and food facilities to ensure compliance with health and environmental regulations during Haj.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has completed preparations at reception centres across air, sea and land entry points, deploying multilingual awareness materials and guidance teams to assist pilgrims throughout their journey.

Saudi authorities said the projects form part of wider efforts under Saudi Vision 2030 to modernise Haj services, improve operational efficiency and enhance safety and comfort for pilgrims arriving from around the world.