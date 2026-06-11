Former student gifts new car to retiring teacher

Haveri : In a touching display of gratitude and respect, a former student gifted a brand-new car to his retiring teacher who had supported him during some of the most difficult phases of his life. The emotional moment unfolded at the retirement ceremony of C.S. Vastrad, a teacher of Kumareshwara High School in Hangal, Haveri district.

The farewell programme, organised by the Kumareshwara Vidyavardhaka Trust, witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 former students of the institution. Among them was Naveen Hulihalli, a member of the 2007 SSLC batch, who surprised everyone by presenting a new car to his beloved teacher as a token of appreciation.

Currently employed at a reputed multinational company in Bengaluru, Naveen recalled the struggles he faced during his childhood. Having lost his father at an early age, he grew up in difficult financial circumstances and was on the verge of discontinuing his education. At that crucial stage, Vastrad stepped in and provided support, guidance and encouragement, helping him continue his studies and build a successful future.

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Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said Vastrad was much more than a teacher to him. “He stood by me like a father until I completed my postgraduate education. I always wanted to express my gratitude to the person who changed my life. This car is only a small symbol of the respect and appreciation I will carry for him throughout my life,” he said.

The emotional event took place in the presence of Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swamiji of the Hangal Kumareshwara Mutt. As the new car was brought to the venue and its keys handed over to the retired teacher, the audience erupted in applause.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Vastrad became emotional and thanked his former student. “I only performed my duty as a teacher. Seeing thousands of my students gathered here today and receiving the blessings of Swamiji is the greatest reward of my life. The love and respect shown by Naveen have left me speechless,” he said.

The heartwarming incident has drawn widespread admiration, highlighting the lasting impact teachers can have on their students and the enduring bonds that education can create.