Former top CBI official suggests making Hyderabad common capital for 10 more years

Hyderabad: Giving credence to the gossip in the political circles that a section of political leadership was conspiring to demand an extension of Hyderabad as the common capital between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for ten more years, former CBI joint director and founder of Jai Bharat National Party VV Lakshminarayana posted on X suggesting the President of India to bring out an ordinance to make that happen. he also tagged the Rashtrapati Bhavan in his post.

“Sec 5 : Hyderabad to be common capital for States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period not exceeding 10 yrs; But as AP could not get capital, now the President of India shall consider issuance of an ordinance extending the period by another 10 years,” he suggested on Saturday.

For the past couple of weeks, opposition leaders from BRS have been warning of a ploy to make Hyderabad a union territory or a common capital for both the states, as the term for the city to be the common capital as per the AP Reorganisation Act would expire on June 2, when Telangana formation would have completed ten years.

Incidentally, Lakshminarayana extended his support to the candidature of BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy for Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduate MLC constituency, for which the by-election is going to be held on May 27.