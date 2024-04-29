Central govt may declare Hyderabad as UT after June 2: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) claimed on Sunday that there was a possibility of the BJP-led Centre announcing Hyderabad as a union territory after June 2.

Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014. While it has never been confirmed, there have been speculations in the past that Hyderabad could be made a union territory.

As part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, Hyderabad was made the common capital for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years.

“With June 2 this year, that 10-year period would be over. So the Centre may announce Hyderabad as a union territory. There were enough indications of this,” KTR said while addressing an election campaign meeting on Sunday, April 28.

The Congress couldn’t foil the BJP-led Centre’s plans, and only the BRS could prevent such moves by raising its voice in Parliament if it had enough MPs, said KTR.