Former top cop Julio Ribeiro’s wife passes away

She is survived by her husband, daughters Ana Carl Saldanha and Nina Engineer, grandchildren and great grandkids besides sister Dr. Rosario Menezes.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 1st November 2022 7:40 am IST
MELBA RIBEIRO', wife of ex-Mumbai supercop JULIO F. RIBEIRO, retired DGP of Punjab & Gujarat, and ex-Ambassador to Romania, passed away here late on Monday.

Mumbai: Melba Ribeiro, the wife of former supercop Julio F. Ribeiro, passed away late on Monday night, the family said.

Her mortal remains shall be kept for public viewing on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, in Worli.

The burial will be at the Haines Road Cemetery in Worli, at 5.30 p.m.

Ribeiro, 93, is a former Mumbai Police Commissioner and was the DGP Punjab at the height of terrorism in that state. He also served as DGP of Gujarat and DG, CRPF, and as India’s Ambassador to Romania.

