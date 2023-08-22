Former UP governor Aziz Qureshi slams Congress for toeing Hindutva line

Bhopal: Congress leader and former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi has criticised party leaders who have `embraced’ Hindutva and also warned that Muslims will not tolerate excesses against them beyond a limit.

Speaking at a programme of the minority community in Lateri town in Vidisha district of the BJP-ruled state on Sunday, Qureshi said that some Congress leaders talk about Hindutva and shout slogans such as “Jai Ganga Maiya, Narmarda Maiya.”

“It is a matter of shame. I am not afraid of anything, let them expel me from the party,” he said.

“Congress leaders, who are heirs to (Pandit Jawaharlal) Nehru, are taking out religious processions….They even install idols in our PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) office….Muslims will not tolerate this,” Qureshi said.

All the parties including Congress must understand that Muslims are not their “slaves,” he further said.

“You do not give them jobs. You do not give them jobs in the police, army, navy and air force. Why should they vote for you,” Qureshi said.

Mosques, houses, mazars (shrines of saints) and shops of Muslims are set on fire, they and their womenfolk are disrespected, but the community is tolerating all this, he said.

“But when it crosses limits, Muslims are not wearing bangles on their hands. Out of 22 crore, if one or two crore sacrifice their lives for the community, then there is no harm,” the Congress leader said.

Reacting to Qureshi’s remarks, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said he showed the Congress’s real face.

“Congress is always practicing politics of appeasement. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath should give their opinion on Qureshi’s remarks. If they maintain silence, it will mean they are silently supporting his statements,” Chaturvedi said.