Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former US President Barack Obama on Monday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic Party leader shared the news via Twitter.

In a tweet sent out in the wee hours of Monday Obama said, “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

The former President also reminded people to get vaccinated in order to safeguard themselves from the deadly virus.