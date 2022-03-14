Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former US President Barack Obama on Monday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic Party leader shared the news via Twitter.
In a tweet sent out in the wee hours of Monday Obama said, “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”
The former President also reminded people to get vaccinated in order to safeguard themselves from the deadly virus.