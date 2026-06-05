Former YSRCP MLA Brahma Naidu held in Gandipet land scam

Hyderabad: Former Vinukonda MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Bolla Brahma Naidu has been detained by the Cyberabad Police in connection with an alleged attempt to encroach upon government land worth approximately Rs 1,500 crore in the Gandipet area near Hyderabad.

According to reports, Brahma Naidu was taken into custody in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, as part of an ongoing investigation into a major land fraud case. He is currently being transported to Hyderabad for further questioning and legal proceedings.

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Allegations of fabricating revenue records, GOs

The Narsingi Police, who are investigating the case, alleged that Brahma Naidu and several others attempted to claim ownership of valuable government land by using forged revenue records and fabricated government orders (GOs). Investigators believe the accused were involved in creating fake documents to facilitate the illegal transfer and sale of the property.

Case registered

The case was registered following complaints from revenue department officials, who reportedly discovered discrepancies in land ownership records during a verification process. Authorities subsequently launched an investigation into the suspected land-grabbing operation.

Police are also examining the role of multiple individuals believed to have participated in the preparation and use of forged documents. Officials stated that further arrests could follow as the investigation progresses.

Brahma Naidu has been named as an accused in what investigators describe as the Gandipet land scam, a case involving alleged attempts to unlawfully occupy and transfer government-owned land through fraudulent means.