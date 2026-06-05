Hyderabad: Kavitha blames official negligence for Ameerpet fire

Hyderabad: TRS president K Kavitha on Thursday, June 4, alleged that the massive fire that engulfed a shopping complex opposite Maitrivanam in Ameerpet was the result of official negligence and demanded compensation for the affected shop owners.

Kavitha visits accident site, interacts with victims

After visiting the fire-ravaged commercial complex and interacting with victims, Kavitha said the tragedy was not a sudden incident, but one that could have been prevented had authorities acted on repeated warnings.

“The conditions that could lead to a fire accident had been brought to the notice of officials for the last three months. However, their negligence has led to this situation,” she said.

According to Kavitha, the blaze caused an estimated property loss of Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore, severely affecting several business establishments operating in the complex.

The former MLC also criticised the delay in the emergency response, alleging that fire engines failed to reach the spot for nearly an hour and fifteen minutes after the incident was reported.

“It is unfortunate that fire tenders did not arrive even after more than an hour. The government must seriously examine this lapse. Had the fire services reached on time, the extent of property damage could have been significantly reduced,” she said.

Kavitha urged the state government to provide immediate financial assistance and compensation to all traders and shop owners who suffered losses in the fire.

Fire at Helmet Bazaar

The fire broke out on Thursday at Helmet Bazaar, a helmet store located near Hyderabad Metro pillar number 1043 in Ameerpet, one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs. The flames quickly spread to adjoining buildings, triggering panic among traders and residents in the area.

Nine fire tenders, including teams from Sanathnagar and Jubilee Hills fire stations, were deployed to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. Firefighters continued operations for several hours before bringing the situation under control.

Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.