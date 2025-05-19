Former YSRCP MP sent to judicial custody in assault case

Amaravati: A court in Mangalagiri on Monday sent YSR Congress Party leader and former MP Nandigam Suresh to judicial custody for 14 days in a case registered against him for alleged assault on a Telugu Desam Party activist.

Suresh, who was arrested on Sunday, was produced in the court on Monday. After the court sent him to judicial custody till June 2, he was shifted to the Guntur jail.

Earlier, the police took the former MP to government hospital in Mangalagiri where he was medically examined before he was produced in the court.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements at the court. The premises was vacated when the former MP was brought.

A large number of supporters of the YSRCP leader had gathered at the court. The police dispersed them.

The former MP was arrested on Sunday by Thullur police following an incident that took place on Saturday night at Uddandarayunipalem village, in the capital region Amaravati.

One Raju alleged that Suresh, his brother Prabhudas, and a group of relatives assaulted him. The incident occurred after Raju had an argument with the driver of a speeding car, which had nearly hit him. Suresh and others arrived on the scene and assaulted him.

They then forcibly took him to Suresh’s residence and attacked him again. Raju sustained serious injuries and was admitted to AIIMS Mangalagiri.

Based on a complaint filed by Raju’s wife, Lakshmi, police registered a case against Suresh and his associates. While Suresh was arrested on Sunday, a manhunt was launched for Prabhudas and the other accused.

Suresh’s wife, Latha, staged a protest at the Thullur police station, alleging that her husband was wrongfully arrested.

The YSRCP leader was earlier in police custody for nearly three months in connection with various cases registered against him.

In October last year, he was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman. Earlier, he was arrested in a case related to the attack on the TDP headquarters when YSRCP was in power.