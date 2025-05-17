Arrest of two ex bureaucrats: YSRCP accuses CM Naidu of political vendetta

Amaravati: Criticising the arrest of two former bureaucrats over the alleged liquor scam during the previous government, senior YSRCP leaders have accused the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of “indulging in political vendetta”.

Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were arrested on Friday evening, following prolonged questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam.

Dhanunjaya, a retired IAS officer, was a key official during the YSRCP government, while Krishna Mohan worked as the officer on special duty (OSD) for former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana in a release alleged, “Chandrababu Naidu is indulging in political vendetta, damaging the state’s administrative systems… false cases and fabricated evidence are being created, even against retired officials”.

Condemning the duo’s arrest, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council alleged that this move by the TDP-led NDA government in the state is a clear act of political vengeance, and termed it a dangerous attack on democratic institutions. According to Satyanarayana, no concrete proof has been presented in the case, “yet arrests are being made.” Echoing Satyanarayana, YSRCP leader G Srikanth Reddy asserted that “political vendetta has reached alarming levels” in Andhra Pradesh, and alleged that several IAS and IPS officers are already being harassed, and now even retired officers are being targeted. Other leaders of the party, including former Minister Merugu Nagarjuna also echoed similar sentiments and criticised the arrests as “political vendetta.”