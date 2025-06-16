Formula E ‘scam’: KTR appears before ACB

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KTR on Monday, June 13 appeared before the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the alleged formula E scam case.

This is the second summons that the politician has received. According to local reports, KTR is likely to be arrested today.

In May, the ACB summoned KTR in connection with the alleged Rs 54 crore scam including Rs 8 crore in taxes, on Formula E, the organisers of Formula E Season 10 in Hyderabad, without cabinet approval. A memo was issued to IAS officer Arvind Kumar, questioning the authorisation for this transaction.

Congress alleged that Rs 55 crore was spent on the event and raised concerns over inaction against Ace Nxt Gen, a Greenko subsidiary, for defaulting and withdrawing from the event. This led to the cancellation of the 2024 Formula E race in Hyderabad, initially scheduled for February, with organisers citing a “breach of contract.”

With the failure to retain the Formula-E race, KTR slammed the Congress government, calling the decision “poor and regressive”.

Before appearing for the inquiry, the BRS working president addressed the media at the Telangana Bhavan and hinted at a possible arrest.

“By calling for an inquiry, they might derive some satisfaction and may even go ahead with an arrest,” KTR said.