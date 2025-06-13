Formula E ‘scam’: ACB summons KTR on June 16

The former Telangana IT minister has been asked to appear before the agency at 10 am.

BRS working president KTR addresses a gathering
Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KTR in the formula E ‘scam’ case on June 16.

The former Telangana IT minister has been asked to appear before the agency at 10 am. This is the second summons that the politician has received.

In May, the ACB summoned KTR in connection with the alleged Rs 54 crore, including Rs 8 crore in taxes, on Formula E, the organisers of Formula E Season 10 in Hyderabad, without cabinet approval. A memo was issued to IAS officer Arvind Kumar, questioning the authorisation for this transaction.

Congress alleged that Rs 55 crore was spent on the event and raised concerns over inaction against Ace Nxt Gen, a Greenko subsidiary, for defaulting and withdrawing from the event. This led to the cancellation of the 2024 Formula E race in Hyderabad, initially scheduled for February, with organisers citing a “breach of contract.”

With the failure to retain the Formula-E race, KTR slammed the Congress government, calling the decision “poor and regressive”.

