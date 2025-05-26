Formula E ‘scam’ case: ACB serves fresh notice to KTR

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, May 26, issued a fresh notice to BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) regarding alleged irregularities in the Hyderabad Formula E race. He has been asked to appear for an enquiry on May 28.

KTR confirmed receiving the notice and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. “As a law-abiding citizen, I will definitely cooperate with the agencies even though the case is nothing but pure political harassment,” he said.

KTR mentioned that he has prior travel commitments to the UK and USA for several events and has informed the ACB officials about this in writing. “I will appear in front of them the moment I come back,” he added.

KTR alleges political vendetta behind probe

Taking a direct jab at Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, KTR claimed the move was part of a politically motivated campaign. “I should appreciate Revanth Reddy for his thirst for political vendetta and the way he swings in any direction without any scruples to achieve the same,” he stated.

KTR also referred to the recent developments in the National Herald case, noting that the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet named Revanth Reddy in connection with the alleged money supply. “48 hours ago, his name figures out in the ED chargesheet… 24 hours later, Revanth Reddy is seen schmoozing with BJP top brass, including PM Modi,” he remarked, questioning the silence of BJP leaders on the allegations.

Ongoing debacle of the Formula E race ‘scam’ in Hyderabad

After the Congress party assumed power in Telangana, it was revealed that the previous BRS government spent Rs 54 crores, including Rs 8 crores in taxes, on Formula E, the organisers of Formula E Season 10 in Hyderabad, without Cabinet approval. A memo was issued to IAS officer Arvind Kumar, questioning the authorisation for this transaction.

Congress also alleged that Rs 55 crores were spent on the event and raised concerns over inaction against Ace Nxt Gen, a Greenko subsidiary, for defaulting and withdrawing from the event. This led to the cancellation of the 2024 Formula E race in Hyderabad, initially scheduled for February, with organisers citing a “breach of contract.”

With the failure to retain the Formula-E race, KTR slammed the Congress government, calling the decision “poor and regressive”.