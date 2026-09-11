Fortune plans Rs 60000 cr AI data centre park near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s data centre boom is set for another major addition, with Fortune Hospitality & Infra LLP announcing plans for a Rs 60,000 crore hyperscale artificial intelligence (AI) data centre park in Ranga Reddy district, one that could eventually see cumulative investment climb to Rs 1 lakh crore as the project scales up.

The Fortune Data Centre Park is proposed across roughly 170 acres in Kandukur mandal, on land allotted by the state at Survey No. 9 in Thimmaipally. The Telangana government handed over the plot under a Telangana Industries and Commerce Department order (GO Rt No 125) dated July 17, 2026, at a rate of Rs 4 crore per acre. The project is being developed through Sudeeksha Estates LLP, a special purpose vehicle of Fortune Hospitality & Infra LLP, in partnership with global data centre operators and hyperscalers.

Once operational, the campus is expected to support an information technology (IT) load of 1,200 MW to 1,600 MW spread across four independently operable hyperscale modules, each capable of handling up to 400 MW for AI, cloud, colocation and high-performance computing workloads. The company said the park would generate around 1,000 direct jobs and another 3,000 to 4,000 indirect jobs.

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Power and sustainability

Fortune said the site has sanctioned power capacity of 2,000 MVA from the Telangana State Transmission Corporation (TGTRANSCO) and sits close to Power Grid Corporation of India’s 765/400 kV infrastructure and TGTRANSCO substations, a factor the company cited in choosing the location.

On sustainability, the company said it plans to rely on treated greywater and closed-loop cooling systems to cut freshwater consumption, backed by long-term solar and wind power purchase agreements to reduce emissions.

Fortune Hospitality & Infra managing director Ramakrishna said the country’s demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure was rising fast, and that the park was being built with sustainability factored into its design from the outset.

Part of a wider investment wave

The announcement adds to a string of large data centre commitments in Telangana this year, including TCS-HyperVault’s proposed 1 GW AI data centre campus in Hyderabad, Amazon’s facility at Bharat Future City, and a project by UPC-Volt, investments that could cumulatively total around Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state was positioning itself as a global AI data centre hub while continuing to pursue net-zero development goals.

Gujarat expansion under consideration

Fortune has also submitted a preliminary proposal to acquire 300 acres in Sanand, Gujarat, for a second data centre park. The company said this proposal remains at an early stage and is subject to land allotment and statutory clearances.